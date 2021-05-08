TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 185 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $90.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

