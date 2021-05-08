TD Securities Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $52.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.66% from the company’s previous close.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Spin Master stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

