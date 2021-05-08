TD Securities Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $21.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.

VNOM stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

