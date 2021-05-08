TD Securities Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$50.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boralex from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$36.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

