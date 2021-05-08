TD Securities Trims Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Target Price to $12.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $68,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

