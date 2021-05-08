TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

