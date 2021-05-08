Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,704. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

