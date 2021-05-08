Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.76. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

