Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 1,275,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

