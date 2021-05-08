Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 8325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

