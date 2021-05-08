Tellor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $177.29 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $110.88 or 0.00192399 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $171.63 million and $177.29 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00086210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00062907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.00782239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00102769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.77 or 0.08918120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

