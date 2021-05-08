Tellor Trading Up 35.7% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $120.74 or 0.00204389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $186.88 million and $209.45 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00082142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.92 or 0.00802244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.57 or 0.09514308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00045096 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

