Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $91,306.60 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist upped their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

