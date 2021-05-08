TENT (TENT) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $406,082.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.89 or 0.00532351 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00224104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00248558 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006651 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,070,500 coins and its circulating supply is 34,993,408 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

