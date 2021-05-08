Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. 8,497,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

