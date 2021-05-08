Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TER stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

