TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.30 Million

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $21.30 million and $8,611.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 124% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

