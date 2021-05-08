Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $145.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,753.25. 65,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,412. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,571.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,002.08. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,753.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

