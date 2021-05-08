Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $123.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,750 shares of company stock worth $10,827,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

