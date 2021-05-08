The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy Sells 12,500 Shares

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Kevin Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 487,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

