The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,471.85

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,471.85 ($58.43) and traded as high as GBX 4,755 ($62.12). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,752 ($62.09), with a volume of 286,977 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,547.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,474.29. The firm has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27). Also, insider William Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

