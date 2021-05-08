The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $90.58.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,623,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,355,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

