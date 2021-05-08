The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 19th

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock valued at $115,703,069 over the last three months.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

