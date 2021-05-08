The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,229. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $8,599,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

