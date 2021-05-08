The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $444.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $429.00 to $444.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $386.85.

Shares of COO stock opened at $404.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

