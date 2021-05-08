The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

NASDAQ SSP opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $121,582.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

