The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,060.69

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,060.69 ($13.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,251 ($16.34). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.27), with a volume of 55,956 shares.

The company has a market cap of £537.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,323.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,060.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18.

About The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

