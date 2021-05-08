The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.48 ($2.92).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.