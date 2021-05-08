The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $91.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.