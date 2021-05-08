The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $18.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of RKT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 26,738,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,535,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.