The Goldman Sachs Group Raises A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $40.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 43.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $71.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

