The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.41 ($111.07).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €158.60 ($186.59) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €142.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

