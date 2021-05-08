The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 994,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,978 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

