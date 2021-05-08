The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212,978 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 3.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $303,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

NYSE HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $339.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.