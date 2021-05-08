The Howard Hughes (HHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 1.60.

HHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.