The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829,239 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,196,000. AREX Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 821,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.85 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.