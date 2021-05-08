The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post $101.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.58 million to $108.90 million. The Marcus posted sales of $7.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,176.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $453.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.13 million to $467.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $722.07 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $722.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $608.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other The Marcus news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $258,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,128 shares of company stock worth $4,389,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

