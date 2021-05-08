The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.88

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and traded as high as $103.54. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $103.05, with a volume of 613 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09.

About The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

