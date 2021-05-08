The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of HYB opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
