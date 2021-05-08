The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of HYB opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

