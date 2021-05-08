The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 394,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

