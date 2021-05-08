The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $135.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,299,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

