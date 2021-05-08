The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.90. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.85.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,116,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

