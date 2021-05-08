The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 140.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,977 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 6.3% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $80,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 90,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $287.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $176.06 and a 52-week high of $287.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.04 and its 200-day moving average is $245.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

