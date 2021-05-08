The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) is Centaurus Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,270 shares during the period. The Shyft Group accounts for 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.96% of The Shyft Group worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

SHYF stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -456.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

