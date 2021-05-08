The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.38. The Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get The Singing Machine alerts:

The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter. The Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.