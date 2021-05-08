The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Maria Olivo Sells 9,900 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $1,586,871.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maria Olivo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $261,919,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

