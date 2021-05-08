The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,519.90

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,519.90 ($19.86) and last traded at GBX 1,510.05 ($19.73), with a volume of 13804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,390 ($18.16).

VTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,236.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 986.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The company has a market capitalization of £687.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

