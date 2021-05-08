The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEGRY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

