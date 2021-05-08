The Western Union Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Western Union in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 125.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 239,985 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 73.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $28,074,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Western Union by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.