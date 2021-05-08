The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at TD Securities

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

